Ball Partners With Manna Capital - Read Why

by

Ball Corp BALL is partnering with private investment firm Manna Capital Partners in which the latter will construct and operate an aluminum can sheet rolling mill and recycling center in Los Lunas, New Mexico.

is partnering with private investment firm Manna Capital Partners in which the latter will construct and operate an aluminum can sheet rolling mill and recycling center in Los Lunas, New Mexico. Ball will enter into a long-term supply agreement and intends to take a minority equity position in the mill. The financial terms were not disclosed.

The partnership aims to create a sustainable domestic supply chain for the growing beverage packaging market.

Ball and other customers of the new mill will be provided high recycled content aluminum can sheets under long-term supply agreements.

The mill is expected to be operational in 2026, and further investment in used beverage can (UBC) recycling infrastructure is anticipated to supply the rolling mill with enough scrap material.

Price Action: BALL shares traded higher by 2.63% at $72.14 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts