A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

TotalEnergies TTE - P/E: 8.91 Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY - P/E: 9.17 Eni E - P/E: 5.98 Holly Energy Partners HEP - P/E: 9.94 Peabody Energy BTU - P/E: 8.49

Most recently, TotalEnergies reported earnings per share at $3.4, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $2.55. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.04%, which has increased by 0.7% from 5.34% last quarter.

Most recently, Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings per share at $0.9, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.82. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.78%, which has increased by 0.64% from 1.14% in the previous quarter.

Eni saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.33 in Q4 to $2.04 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.29%, which has increased by 0.48% from 5.81% last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.45, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.43. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.34%, which has decreased by 0.54% from 7.88% in the previous quarter.

Peabody Energy's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $-0.87, whereas in Q4, they were at 3.9. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.67%, which has increased by 0.67% from 3.0% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.