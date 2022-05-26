ñol

Another Chinese Car Tech Company Aspires To Go Public Via SPAC Merger After DiDi's Debacle

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 26, 2022 7:53 AM | 1 min read
  • Billionaire Li Shufu-backed car technology company Ecarx Holdings Inc looks to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Cova Acquisition Corp COVA.
  • Ecarx, founded in 2017 by Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd's GELYY Shufu and Ziyu Shen, develops software and hardware like digital cockpit and infotainment systems for cars, Bloomberg reports.
  • Ecarx serves both combustion-powered vehicles and automated and electric cars.
  • The combined company will be worth $3.8 billion. The transaction includes a $45 million investment from Geely, Luminar Technologies, Inc LAZR, and Lotus Technology. 
  • Ecarx would be the most prominent Chinese company to list in the U.S. following DiDi Global Inc's DIDI debacle.
  • Price Action: COVA shares closed at $9.80 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIPOsTechMedia