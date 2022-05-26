Another Chinese Car Tech Company Aspires To Go Public Via SPAC Merger After DiDi's Debacle

- Billionaire Li Shufu-backed car technology company Ecarx Holdings Inc looks to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Cova Acquisition Corp COVA.
- Ecarx, founded in 2017 by Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd's GELYY Shufu and Ziyu Shen, develops software and hardware like digital cockpit and infotainment systems for cars, Bloomberg reports.
- Ecarx serves both combustion-powered vehicles and automated and electric cars.
- The combined company will be worth $3.8 billion. The transaction includes a $45 million investment from Geely, Luminar Technologies, Inc LAZR, and Lotus Technology.
- Ecarx would be the most prominent Chinese company to list in the U.S. following DiDi Global Inc's DIDI debacle.
- Price Action: COVA shares closed at $9.80 on Wednesday.
