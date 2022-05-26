ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Venture Global 'Secretly' Started Constructing $13B LNG Plant On US Gulf Coast

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 26, 2022 7:38 AM | 1 min read
Venture Global 'Secretly' Started Constructing $13B LNG Plant On US Gulf Coast
  • The Financial Times reported that Venture Global LNG would build one of the largest new liquefied natural gas export plants in the U.S. on the Louisiana coast.
  • The Plaquemines project will supply more than 13 million tons a year of LNG, equivalent to 15% of total U.S. export capacity. 
  • A second phase could take the plant’s capacity to 20 million tons a year. 
  • The $13.2 billion secured for the development also marked the largest project-financing transaction in 2022.
  • Mike Sabel, Venture Global’s chief executive, said the new plant at Plaquemines would be ready to begin commissioning cargoes in 2024. He told the Financial Times that it had been “secretly in construction” since August 2021.
  • Plaquemines has received all necessary permits and secured long-term sales-and-purchase contracts covering 80% of the project’s output. 
  • Customers for the LNG from Plaquemines include buyers in Poland and China, as well as Shell Plc SHEL, EDF, and Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsCommoditiesMarketsGeneral