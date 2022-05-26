eBay Expands Refurbished Program In Canada

by

eBay Inc EBAY has launched eBay Refurbished in Canada.

has launched eBay Refurbished in Canada. The destination provides shoppers with deep discounts on refurbished items from brands like Apple Inc AAPL , Bose, and Miele.

, Bose, and Miele. All inventory, sourced directly from premium brands or top-rated sellers, is vetted to meet eBay's performance standards, and comes with a one- or two-year warranty.

"We're leaning into our eBay Refurbished program as an answer to the increased demand for quality, like-new, products at great value," said Robert Bigler, General Manager of eBay Canada.

eBay Canada launched its certified refurbished program in 2021.

Price Action: EBAY shares closed higher by 1.43% at $44.81 on Wednesday.

