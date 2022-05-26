ñol

eBay Expands Refurbished Program In Canada

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2022 6:55 AM | 1 min read
eBay Expands Refurbished Program In Canada
  • eBay Inc EBAY has launched eBay Refurbished in Canada.
  • The destination provides shoppers with deep discounts on refurbished items from brands like Apple Inc AAPL, Bose, and Miele.
  • All inventory, sourced directly from premium brands or top-rated sellers, is vetted to meet eBay's performance standards, and comes with a one- or two-year warranty.
  • "We're leaning into our eBay Refurbished program as an answer to the increased demand for quality, like-new, products at great value," said Robert Bigler, General Manager of eBay Canada.
  • eBay Canada launched its certified refurbished program in 2021.
  • Price Action: EBAY shares closed higher by 1.43% at $44.81 on Wednesday.

