ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Xpeng CEO Uses Psyduck Pokemon to Vent Frustration Over Chip Shortage

by Rachit Vats, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 26, 2022 3:36 AM | 1 min read
Xpeng CEO Uses Psyduck Pokemon to Vent Frustration Over Chip Shortage

U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc XPEV on Thursday used a Psyduck Pokemon toy as a prop to express his frustration over the ongoing chip shortages, CnEVpost reported, citing a Weibo post.

What Happened: Psyduck, originally a Japanese videogame character, comes in a battery-operated toy avatar with fast-food meals in China by Yum! Brands Inc YUM-owned KFC. 

Xpeng CEO He Xiaopeng on Thursday shared a video on the Chinese social media site Weibo of the dancing toy duck with a message of his own.

The video shows the Psyduck holding a piece of paper in each hand with the messages, "urgently need" (急求) and "chip" (芯片), according to the report.

Why It Matters: Other EV rivals including Nio Inc NIO, and Tesla Inc TSLA are recovering from a weeks-long production spurred by strict COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Xpeng on Monday reported a wider loss and provided lower-than-expected delivery guidance for the current quarter. 

Pokémon, partially owned by Nintendo Co NTDOY, remains one of the best-selling video game franchises of all-time and a popular brand worldwide.

Price Action: Xpeng closed 0.98% higher at $20.5 on Thursday. Stock is down 59.2% YTD.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Chinese EV Stockselectric vehiclesEVsAsiaNewsMarketsTechMedia