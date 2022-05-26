ñol

Elon Musk Says Earth Is 'Basically Empty' And City Folks Are Just Living In Illusion

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 26, 2022 8:14 AM | 2 min read
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk expanded on his previous commentary on the human population on Wednesday.

What Happened: Musk said on Twitter that “[Humans] are absurdly concentrated on a tiny percentage of Earth’s surface.”

The entrepreneur said that people in cities think that the Earth is “full” of people but in fact, it is “basically empty.”

Musk’s comments came in a Twitter thread where he earlier pointed out that South Korea and Hong Kong face “population collapse.” He said if Korea’s birth rates remain unchanged the country’s population will be only almost 6% of its current population in three generations with the majority of the people over age 60.

Why It Matters: As of 2021, worldwide urbanization was at 56%, according to data from Statista, with North America being the most urbanized continent at 82%. 

Asia, which is the world’s most populous continent, had urbanization of 52%, while Africa, the second-most populous continent, just had urbanization of 43%.

Musk said earlier that the U.S. birth rate has been below minimum sustainable levels for nearly five decades now.

The Tesla CEO said in April that the COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in a lower birth rate.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Tesla shares rose 4.9% to $658.80 in the after-hours trading after falling 0.6% in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Posted In: Elon Muskpopulation collapseNewsGeneral