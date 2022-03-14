 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Warns Not All Would Be Hunky-Dory With A 'United Earth'

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 7:16am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Warns Not All Would Be Hunky-Dory With A 'United Earth'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said that the danger to a “United Earth” is that it may result in a collective fall or ossification of civilization.

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to say that humanity should take to heart lessons from the rise and fall of different civilizations around the world.

The tech billionaire — who has 77.6 million followers on Twitter — was responding to a tweet by a user with the handle “Pope of Muskanity,” who said that his favorite book was “A Study of History” by British historian Arnold Toynbee.

Musk also said that history books such as “The Story of Civilization” by the husband-and-wife team of Will and Ariel Durant and “The Fifteen Decisive Battles of the World” written by Sir Edward Shepherd Creasy were worth reading.

See Also: Elon Musk Floats Theory Star Trek's Transporter Could Split You Into 2 People: Think Before You Say 'Beam Me Up, Scotty!'

Why It Matters: Musk’s tweets cover a wide range of topics, from conversations about technical aspects of the products made by his companies to cryptocurrencies and light-hearted memes.

Musk warned in January that the world should be worried about a “population collapse,” saying the rapidly declining birth rates around the world are a threat to human civilization.

The Tesla CEO said in 2018 that humanity must become a spacefaring civilization and extend life to other planets, as the earth is likely to become uninhabitable.

Musk dreams of colonizing Mars and founded his space company SpaceX with the mission of making humanity multiplanetary. He has said that SpaceX would land humans on Mars in five to 10 years.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 5.1% lower in Friday’s regular trading session at $795.35 and further lost 0.2% in the after-hours session to $793.55.

Read Next: Tesla Takes Fight to Rival Camp: EV Marker's February Sales Trounce Volkswagen And Other Domestic Rivals In Germany

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

'Patriotic' Meme Coin 'Let's Go Brandon' Sees Another 19% Slump After Donald Trump's Endorsement
NATO Warns Russia, Tesla And SpaceX's Inflation Woes, Bitcoin's Fate In Europe And More: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend
Apple Co-Founder's New Car Is An EV — And It Is Made By This Tesla Rival
Cathie Wood's Ark Picked Up More Shares In Shopify And This Supplier Of Elon Musk-Led SpaceX On Friday
Mark Cuban Thinks Elon Musk's Question About Inflation Is 'Ridiculous', Has This To Say Instead
Elon Musk And Tesla Get Praise From CEO Of Legacy Automaker For Paving The Way Forward For EVs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk Global Politics globalizationNews Politics General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com