Elon Musk Warns Not All Would Be Hunky-Dory With A 'United Earth'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said that the danger to a “United Earth” is that it may result in a collective fall or ossification of civilization.

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to say that humanity should take to heart lessons from the rise and fall of different civilizations around the world.

Always worth reading about the many civilizations that have risen and fallen … lessons we should take to heart. There is danger to a “United Earth” in that it may result in a collective fall or ossification of civilization. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 13, 2022

The tech billionaire — who has 77.6 million followers on Twitter — was responding to a tweet by a user with the handle “Pope of Muskanity,” who said that his favorite book was “A Study of History” by British historian Arnold Toynbee.

Musk also said that history books such as “The Story of Civilization” by the husband-and-wife team of Will and Ariel Durant and “The Fifteen Decisive Battles of the World” written by Sir Edward Shepherd Creasy were worth reading.

The Story of Civilization, especially books 2 & 11 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 13, 2022

Fifteen Decisive Battles of the World — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 13, 2022

Why It Matters: Musk’s tweets cover a wide range of topics, from conversations about technical aspects of the products made by his companies to cryptocurrencies and light-hearted memes.

Musk warned in January that the world should be worried about a “population collapse,” saying the rapidly declining birth rates around the world are a threat to human civilization.

The Tesla CEO said in 2018 that humanity must become a spacefaring civilization and extend life to other planets, as the earth is likely to become uninhabitable.

This is why we must preserve the light of consciousness by becoming a spacefaring civilization & extending life to other planets https://t.co/UDDP8I1zsS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2018

Musk dreams of colonizing Mars and founded his space company SpaceX with the mission of making humanity multiplanetary. He has said that SpaceX would land humans on Mars in five to 10 years.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 5.1% lower in Friday’s regular trading session at $795.35 and further lost 0.2% in the after-hours session to $793.55.

