6 Stocks Halted In Wednesday's Session: Here's Why

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 25, 2022 5:18 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • 6 stocks halted on a circuit breaker today due to news that possibly impacted them.
  • The stock market is experiencing much volatility.
A circuit breaker is an automatic, temporary trading halt on certain securities when the underlying stock is experiencing times of high volatility. It is a measure put in place to help restore and bring order to the markets.

Here are the stocks halted on a circuit breaker today and the news that possibly impacted those stocks, according to Benzinga Pro.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc VRCA 9:34 a.m.: Halted for volatility as the stock made a 53% downside move after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its NDA for VP-102 as a direct result of deficiencies at general reinspection of Sterling Pharmaceuticals Services, LLC.

Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR 9:49 a.m.: Stock halted pending news and settled 17.9% higher on Wednesday’s trading session after Maxar announced the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office awarded it an Electro-Optical Commercial Layer contract.

Kohl's Corporation KSS 10:04 a.m.: Halted for upside volatility as the news circulated that potential buyout investors would lower their offer from $64 to $65 per share to $62 per share.

Blacksky Technology Inc BKSY 10:20 a.m.: Halted for upside volatility as shares nearly doubled, gaining more than 97% during Wednesday’s trading session after the company announced a 10-year electro-optical commercial layer contract with the U.S. government.

Valvoline Inc VVV 12:01 p.m.: Halted for upside volatility following reports suggesting Aramco approached Valvoline about a takeover and that talks are still early-stage.

Enochian Biosciences Inc ENOB Halted several times for downside volatility as shares lost nearly 37% of their value after Hindenburg Research tweeted that Enochian's founder and inventor of its scientific breakthroughs have been arrested in a murder-for-hire plot in California.

Photo: Brazhyk via Shutterstock

