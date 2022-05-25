ñol

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 25, 2022 3:37 PM | 1 min read
Is NFL Launching Its Own Streaming Service?
  • The National Football League (NFL) will likely launch its streaming service, NFL+, as early as July, the Sports Business Journal reports
  • The platform will reportedly cost around $5 per month. 
  • It will feature live games on mobile phones and tablets and other possible content, including radio, podcasts, and various other team-created content, the TechCrunch reports.
  • NFL+ looks to function independently as a part of NFL Media, which will give the NFL new data on its users. 
  • However, NFL could fold the streaming product into a larger streaming package.
  • Previously, NFL distributed games to laptops and tablets for free via Yahoo Sports and various cell phone carriers. However, those deals have expired.
  • Amazon.com Inc AMZN and Apple Inc AAPL are likely players for the NFL Media stake and Sunday Ticket, which has been with DirecTV for many years. 
  • NFL reportedly had been looking for a partner that could distribute NFL Media or NFL Films content. 
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 3.06% at $2,145.79 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Image by WikiImages from Pixabay

