Is NFL Launching Its Own Streaming Service?

- The National Football League (NFL) will likely launch its streaming service, NFL+, as early as July, the Sports Business Journal reports.
- The platform will reportedly cost around $5 per month.
- It will feature live games on mobile phones and tablets and other possible content, including radio, podcasts, and various other team-created content, the TechCrunch reports.
- NFL+ looks to function independently as a part of NFL Media, which will give the NFL new data on its users.
- However, NFL could fold the streaming product into a larger streaming package.
- Previously, NFL distributed games to laptops and tablets for free via Yahoo Sports and various cell phone carriers. However, those deals have expired.
- Amazon.com Inc AMZN and Apple Inc AAPL are likely players for the NFL Media stake and Sunday Ticket, which has been with DirecTV for many years.
- NFL reportedly had been looking for a partner that could distribute NFL Media or NFL Films content.
