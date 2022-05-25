ñol

Stephens Sees 126% Upside In LiveRamp - Read Why

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 25, 2022 12:12 PM | 1 min read
Stephens Sees 126% Upside In LiveRamp - Read Why
  • Stephens & Co. analyst Nicholas Zangler maintained LiveRamp Holdings Inc RAMP with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $67 to $58 (126% upside) post Q4 FY22 results.
  • While performance was solid, the near-term outlook calling for +17% revenue growth in 1Q23 and +15% to +18% for full-year F23 is likely to disappoint investors looking for a return to +25% revenue growth. 
  • Positively, RAMP suggests the weak revenue outlook is self-inflicted as an understaffed sales team muted the bookings growth (a leading indicator of revenues). 
  • Taking corrective measures, the Company has increased sales team capacity by +25% in the last three months and expects revenue growth to improve in the back half of the year. 
  • Zangler was encouraged by the ongoing Safe Haven expansion, now accounting for 25% of annualized recurring revenue. 
  • RAMP also announced the intention to repurchase $150 million in stock (10% of the market cap) by December 2022. 
  • Price Action: RAMP shares traded higher by 10.5% at $25.42 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

