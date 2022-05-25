ñol

21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 25, 2022 6:10 AM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • The Singing Machine Company, Inc. MICS shares rose 47.3% to $4.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Motus GI Holdings, Inc. MOTS rose 45.2% to $0.3738 in pre-market trading after the company announced data from an investigator initiated EU study on the Pure-Vu system at Digestive Disease Week 2022.
  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA rose 39.6% to $0.0850 in pre-market trading. Genocea Biosciences shares dipped around 73% on Tuesday after the company announced it is winding down operations and delisting from NASDAQ.
  • OKYO Pharma Limited OKYO rose 21.6% to $2.70 in pre-market trading. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per ADS.
  • Alset EHome International Inc. AEI shares rose 19.5% to $0.3495 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Tuesday.
  • The Wendy's Company WEN shares rose 13.3% to $18.44 in pre-market trading. Wendy's amended 13D filing from Nelson Peltz's Trian showed raised stake from 25 million shares to 41 million shares.
  • Ardelyx, Inc. ARDX rose 12.5% to $0.6699 in pre-market trading. Ardelyx presented data at DDW 2022 on IBSRELA (tenapanor), a first-in-class treatment for IBS-C in adults.
  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB rose 11.7% to $0.770 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
  • VNET Group, Inc. VNET rose 10.8% to $5.12 in pre-market trading as the company reported a narrower quarterly loss.
  • SunPower Corporation SPWR rose 10.1% to $17.56 in pre-market trading. TotalEnergies announced plans to buy a stake in Clearway Energy Group from Global Infrastructure Partners.
  • TORM plc TRMD rose 10% to $14.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. JWN rose 9.9% to $22.73 in pre-market trading following strong quarterly sales.
  • The Marygold Companies, Inc. MGLD shares rose 9.6% to $1.36 in pre-market trading. The company’s Chief Operations Officer David Neibert acquired a total of 7,000 shares at an average price of $1.11.
  • TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP shares rose 8.1% to $0.84 in pre-market trading after declining 34% on Tuesday.
  • Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN rose 7.3% to $3.55 in pre-market trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRCA shares fell 56.8% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after the company received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its NDA for VP-102 as a direct result of deficiencies at general reinspection of Sterling Pharmaceuticals Services, LLC.
  • Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY shares fell 14.6% to $0.20 in pre-market trading. Enjoy Technology recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Predictive Oncology Inc. POAI fell 9% to $0.3127 in pre-market trading. Predictive Oncology reported in Form4 filing that Director Melville Engle bought 159,500 shares at an average price of $0.37.
  • Aurora Mobile Limited JG fell 8.3% to $1.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. KDNY shares fell 7.2% to $14.02 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 6.4 million share offering at $14 per share.
  • SciSparc Ltd. SPRC shares fell 6.8% to $2.61 in pre-market trading after gaining around 23% on Tuesday.

