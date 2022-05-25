21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. MICS shares rose 47.3% to $4.05 in pre-market trading.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. MOTS rose 45.2% to $0.3738 in pre-market trading after the company announced data from an investigator initiated EU study on the Pure-Vu system at Digestive Disease Week 2022.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA rose 39.6% to $0.0850 in pre-market trading. Genocea Biosciences shares dipped around 73% on Tuesday after the company announced it is winding down operations and delisting from NASDAQ.

OKYO Pharma Limited OKYO rose 21.6% to $2.70 in pre-market trading. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per ADS.

Alset EHome International Inc. AEI shares rose 19.5% to $0.3495 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Tuesday.

The Wendy's Company WEN shares rose 13.3% to $18.44 in pre-market trading. Wendy's amended 13D filing from Nelson Peltz's Trian showed raised stake from 25 million shares to 41 million shares.

Ardelyx, Inc. ARDX rose 12.5% to $0.6699 in pre-market trading. Ardelyx presented data at DDW 2022 on IBSRELA (tenapanor), a first-in-class treatment for IBS-C in adults.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB rose 11.7% to $0.770 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Tuesday.

VNET Group, Inc. VNET rose 10.8% to $5.12 in pre-market trading as the company reported a narrower quarterly loss.

SunPower Corporation SPWR rose 10.1% to $17.56 in pre-market trading. TotalEnergies announced plans to buy a stake in Clearway Energy Group from Global Infrastructure Partners.

TORM plc TRMD rose 10% to $14.50 in pre-market trading.

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN rose 9.9% to $22.73 in pre-market trading following strong quarterly sales.

The Marygold Companies, Inc. MGLD shares rose 9.6% to $1.36 in pre-market trading. The company's Chief Operations Officer David Neibert acquired a total of 7,000 shares at an average price of $1.11.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP shares rose 8.1% to $0.84 in pre-market trading after declining 34% on Tuesday.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN rose 7.3% to $3.55 in pre-market trading.

Losers