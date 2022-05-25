ñol

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 25, 2022 4:00 AM | 2 min read
Snapchat Has An Apt Filter For Investors 'Shook' By Its Stock Crashing

Snap Inc SNAP, the parent of Snapchat, saw its shares plummet a whopping 43.1% on Tuesday, bringing down the Nasdaq with it. Investors may discover that the multimedia messaging app has just the right filters for them to express their feelings.

Social media was abuzz with talks on the surreal collapse of Snap shares, which are down 72.8% since 2022 began. Snap ended Tuesday 43.08% down at $12.79. Even more unbelievable, for users of social media, was the fact that it led to Nasdaq taking a 2.35% tumble.

Snap investors wouldn’t be happy after the company issued an earnings guidance saying it expects to report second-quarter revenue on July 21 below its previously issued guidance. 

However, on the odd chance they are happy, they could always take their smile and turn it upside down with Snapchat’s crying filter. Of course its utility for pranking is a bonus extra.

If the shock has been too much though, there’s always the recently launched “Shook” lens. The filter is already going viral over Snap and Meta Platforms Inc’s FB Instagram Reels and TikTok. Snap creators are using the filter and exporting content on to the rival platforms.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Britt Starmann (@britt.starmann)

@kyliejenner

 

♬ original sound - Kylie Jenner

