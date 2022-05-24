Knight Therapeutics Secures Rights To Rigel's Fostamatinib In Latin America

Knight Therapeutics Inc. GUD KHTRF entered into exclusive license and supply agreements with Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL, securing the rights to commercialize fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, in Latin America.

Fostamatinib is commercially available in the U.S. under the brand name TAVALISSE (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) and in Europe under the brand name TAVLESSE for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

Fostamatinib is also currently being studied in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA) and in two Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Rigel will receive an upfront cash payment. Knight gains exclusive rights to fostamatinib in all prospective indications in Latin America, including chronic ITP, wAIHA, and COVID-19.

"This partnership represents the continued execution of our strategy of leveraging our solid platform and expertise to bring innovative medicines to our markets," stated Samira Sakhia, President and CEO of Knight.

Price Action: GUD shares closed higher by 0.19% at C$5.32 on TSX on Tuesday.

