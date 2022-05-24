Sabre Expands Partnership With This Brisbane-Cased Carrier

by

Sabre Corp SABR has expanded its business agreement with Virgin Australia to deploy its Dynamic Availability solution to help the airline enhance its operations.

has expanded its business agreement with Virgin Australia to deploy its Dynamic Availability solution to help the airline enhance its operations. Under the agreement, Virgin Australia will migrate to Sabre's Revenue Optimizer tool enabling a 360-approach to forecast, analyze, and optimize revenue streams.

This new deal is another step in Virgin Australia's technological advancement effort, following an earlier agreement with Sabre.

Dynamic Availability solution enables airlines to better control their pricing position by leveraging shopping data, automating fare changes, and enabling dynamic pricing capabilities.

Price Action: SABR shares are trading lower by 7.09% at $6.75 on the last check Tuesday.

