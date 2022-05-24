Sabre Expands Partnership With This Brisbane-Cased Carrier

- Sabre Corp SABR has expanded its business agreement with Virgin Australia to deploy its Dynamic Availability solution to help the airline enhance its operations.
- Under the agreement, Virgin Australia will migrate to Sabre's Revenue Optimizer tool enabling a 360-approach to forecast, analyze, and optimize revenue streams.
- This new deal is another step in Virgin Australia's technological advancement effort, following an earlier agreement with Sabre.
- Dynamic Availability solution enables airlines to better control their pricing position by leveraging shopping data, automating fare changes, and enabling dynamic pricing capabilities.
- Price Action: SABR shares are trading lower by 7.09% at $6.75 on the last check Tuesday.
