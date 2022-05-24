QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Palantir-Trafigura Track Carbon Emissions For Oil and Gas Sector

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 24, 2022 9:11 AM | 1 min read
  • Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR and global commodities trader Trafigura will be tracking carbon emissions for the oil and gas sector, Reuters reports.
  • They built a platform for oil majors and other commodities firms to vet the environmental impact of their supply chains, applying Trafigura's data to Palantir's operating system, known as Foundry.
  • Also Read: Palantir Misses Earnings In Consecutive Quarters, Lags on Q2 Outlook
  • For Palantir, the Russian invasion has created the potential for other products it developed, such as secure data transfer across allies.
  • The idea grew out of a pilot in 2021. Trafigura's global head of carbon trading approached Palantir with a desire to assess better indirect carbon footprints, known as "Scope Three" emissions.
  • Palantir derives almost half its sales from the private sector, with BP PLC BP among its fossil-fuel extracting customers.
  • Price Action: PLTR shares traded lower by 1.75% at $7.87 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia