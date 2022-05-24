Palantir-Trafigura Track Carbon Emissions For Oil and Gas Sector

by

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR and global commodities trader Trafigura will be tracking carbon emissions for the oil and gas sector, Reuters reports.

They built a platform for oil majors and other commodities firms to vet the environmental impact of their supply chains, applying Trafigura's data to Palantir's operating system, known as Foundry.

For Palantir, the Russian invasion has created the potential for other products it developed, such as secure data transfer across allies.

The idea grew out of a pilot in 2021. Trafigura's global head of carbon trading approached Palantir with a desire to assess better indirect carbon footprints, known as "Scope Three" emissions.

Palantir derives almost half its sales from the private sector, with BP PLC BP among its fossil-fuel extracting customers.

Price Action: PLTR shares traded lower by 1.75% at $7.87 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

