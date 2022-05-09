QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Palantir Misses Earnings In Consecutive Quarters, Lags on Q2 Outlook

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 9, 2022 9:38 AM | 1 min read
  • Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 31% year-on-year to $446 million, beating the consensus of $443.4 million.
  • Revenue Drivers: Commercial revenue grew 54% Y/Y. U.S. commercial revenue rose 136% Y/Y. Palantir customer count grew 86% Y/Y. Government revenue grew 16% Y/Y.
  • Margins: The adjusted operating margin contracted 800 bps to 26% as costs rose 2.7% Y/Y. 
  • Also Read: Palantir Wins $13M Contract From Longtime Partner UK Defense Ministry
  • Palantir held $2.3 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $35 million in operating cash flow.
  • It clocked Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.02, which missed the consensus of $0.04. In the last quarter (Q4), its adjusted EPS of $0.02 also missed the consensus by $0.02, making it a rare consecutive earnings miss.
  • Outlook: Palantir sees Q2 revenue of $470 million, below the consensus of $483.8 million. 
  • It reiterated annual revenue growth of 30% or greater for 2021 through 2025.
  • Price Action: PLTR shares traded lower by 20.3% at $7.56 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Earnings