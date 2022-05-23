QQQ
Bill Gates Reveals What Smartphone He Uses Daily — No, Its Not An iPhone

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 23, 2022 9:03 PM | 1 min read

Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates revealed his daily driver smartphone in an “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit last week. It is not made by Apple Inc AAPL.

What Happened: Gates revealed that while he tries different smartphones, he’s currently using a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G.

Gates said, “I have an Android Galaxy ZFold3. I try different ones. With this screen I can get by with a great portable PC and the phone and nothing else.”

Why It Matters: The foldable from Samsung goes for $1,799.99 on its website and is available with 256 GB and 512 GB storage capacities. Color choices include Phantom Black, Phantom Green and Phantom Silver.

The device features Samsung’s S Pen input device and unfolds to a 7.6” screen when unfolded and has 6.2” of usable screen in its folded form.

Nine years ago, In his first AMA on Reddit, Gates had revealed that he uses a Surface Pro computer made by Microsoft. 

At the time Gates had said, “I just got my Surface Pro a week ago and it is very nice.”

Recently, it was reported that Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG subsidiary Google is planning a foldable rival smaller in size than the Galaxy Z Fold 3. 

Price Action: On Friday, Microsoft shares closed 0.2% lower at $252.26 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

