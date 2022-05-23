Why Albemarle Stock Is Rising After Hours

Albemarle Corp ALB shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company raised its full-year 2022 guidance.

Albemarle said it revised its guidance higher primarily due to the completion of additional lithium contract renegotiations following the company's first-quarter earnings results.

Albemarle raised its full-year revenue guidance from $5.2 billion - $5.6 billion, to $5.8 billion - $6.2 billion, much higher than the estimate of $5.44 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company also raised its adjusted earnings guidance from $9.25 - $12.25 per share to $12.30 - $15 per share versus the estimate of $10.88 per share.

Albemarle is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine, and catalysts.

ALB 52-Week Range: $154.22 - $291.48

The stock was up 4.56% in after-hours at $254.26 at press time.

Photo: Pexels from Pixabay.