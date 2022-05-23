Telsey Advisory Cuts Price Target On This Sporting Goods Maker- Read Why

- Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman lowered the price target on Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS to $125 (65% upside) from $153 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares.
- The analyst expects DKS to have a challenging Q1 as it faces a shift in consumer spending away from discretionary categories, elevated freight costs, and higher wages.
- Meanwhile, Feldman thinks DKS benefits from the strong demand for fitness & outdoor equipment and athletic apparel & footwear as team sports return and consumers prioritize healthy lifestyles, outdoor activities, and comfortable attire.
- He maintains a 1Q22 EPS estimate of $2.33 and expects the operating margin to contract 475 bps to 11.6%, given higher supply chain costs and promotions.
- Price Action: DKS shares are trading lower by 2.53% at $75.56 on the last check Monday.
