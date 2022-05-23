QQQ
Park Aerospace Plans To Buyback 7% Of Outstanding Shares

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 23, 2022 1:22 PM | 1 min read
  • Park Aerospace Corp. PKE Board authorized the purchase of common shares, on the open market and privately negotiated transactions, of up to 1.5 million shares.
  • The authorization represents ~7% of Park Aerospace's 20.5 million total outstanding shares as of the close of business on May 18, 2022.
  • The new grant supersedes any unused prior authorizations to purchase shares.
  • PKE held $110.4 million in cash and equivalents as of February 27, 2022.
  • Price Action: PKE shares are trading higher by 1.83% at $11.66 on the last check Monday.

