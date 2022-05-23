Park Aerospace Plans To Buyback 7% Of Outstanding Shares

by

Park Aerospace Corp. PKE Board authorized the purchase of common shares, on the open market and privately negotiated transactions, of up to 1.5 million shares.

Board authorized the purchase of common shares, on the open market and privately negotiated transactions, of up to 1.5 million shares. The authorization represents ~7% of Park Aerospace's 20.5 million total outstanding shares as of the close of business on May 18, 2022.

The new grant supersedes any unused prior authorizations to purchase shares.

PKE held $110.4 million in cash and equivalents as of February 27, 2022.

Price Action: PKE shares are trading higher by 1.83% at $11.66 on the last check Monday.

