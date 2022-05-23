QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 23, 2022 11:28 AM | 1 min read

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Co-Diagnostics CODX - P/E: 3.81
  2. Fonar FONR - P/E: 8.95
  3. Select Medical Holdings SEM - P/E: 9.6
  4. Achilles Therapeutics ACHL - P/E: 0.43
  5. Sensus Healthcare SRTS - P/E: 6.76

Co-Diagnostics's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.34, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.25. Fonar has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.32, which has decreased by 43.86% compared to Q2, which was 0.57. Select Medical Holdings looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of $0.37, which has not changed since last quarter (Q4). Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.16%, which has increased by 0.09% from last quarter's yield of 2.07%.

Achilles Therapeutics has been featured as a value stock. Achilles Therapeutics's Q1 EPS sits at $-0.45, which has not changed since last quarter (Q4). Sensus Healthcare saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.32 in Q4 to $0.2 now.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-VSNews