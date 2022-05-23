A Look Into Real Estate Sector Value Stocks

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the real estate sector that may be worth watching:

City Office REIT CIO - P/E: 1.33 Ready Capital RC - P/E: 6.17 Newmark Group NMRK - P/E: 2.95 Apartment Income REIT AIRC - P/E: 9.15 Forestar Group FOR - P/E: 5.42

City Office REIT's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.4, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.36. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.72%, which has increased by 0.23% from 4.49% in the previous quarter.

Ready Capital has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.48, which has decreased by 28.36% compared to Q4, which was 0.67. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 11.05%, which has increased by 0.5% from last quarter's yield of 10.55%.

Newmark Group saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.65 in Q4 to $0.36 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.93%, which has increased by 0.69% from 0.24% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Apartment Income REIT experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.56 in Q4 and is now $0.57. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.4%, which has decreased by 0.01% from last quarter's yield of 3.41%.

Forestar Group has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.96, which has increased by 18.52% compared to Q1, which was 0.81.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.