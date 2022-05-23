Starbucks Closes Russia Business Permanently: WSJ

- Starbucks Corp SBUX is shutting down its business in Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- The coffee giant has decided to permanently close operations in its 130 stores and would no longer have an operation in Russia.
- The company had suspended its licensee's Russian business on March 8.
- The report noted the company would continue to pay salaries to nearly 2,000 employees for six months.
- The Russia-Ukraine crisis has led to a volatile operating climate, forcing major corporations to shut shops permanently in Russia.
- McDonald's Corp MCD said last week that it is selling its Russia operations.
- Price Action: SBUX shares are trading lower by 0.64% at $72.92 on the last check Monday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
