24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA shares rose 33.8% to $0.2795 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Friday.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. FRSX rose 24.8% to $0.97 in pre-market trading.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA rose 23.4% to $15.30 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 43% on Friday.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP SNMP shares rose 18.5% to $0.6150 in pre-market trading after jumping around 14% on Friday.

Chimerix, Inc. CMRX shares rose 18.3% to $2.78 in pre-market trading. CHIMERIX reported in Form4 filing Director Robert Meyer bought 11,400 shares at an average price of $2.06 per share.

VMware, Inc. VMW rose 17.8% to $112.74 in pre-market trading. Broadcom Inc. AVGO is looking to buy cloud computing company VMware, Inc, Bloomberg reported,

O2Micro International Limited OIIM shares rose 17% to $3.44 in pre-market trading. O2Micro reported the receipt of an updated preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company.

Humanigen, Inc. HGEN rose 15.5% to $2.61 in pre-market trading. Humanigen recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.32 per share.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP rose 15.4% to $2.93 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Friday.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA rose 14.7% to $10.17 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Friday.

TD Holdings, Inc. GLG rose 14.1% to $0.1999 in pre-market trading. TD Hldgs recently posted Q1 net income of $1.59 million.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. AXL rose 12.6% to $7.60 in pre-market trading. American Axle is exploring a sale, Bloomberg reported.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD rose 12.2% to $1.47 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Friday.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS rose 11.8% to $39.50 in pre-market trading after jumping 11% on Friday.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO rose 10.1% to $2.07 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Friday.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI rose 9.3% to $0.1995 in pre-market trading. Digital Brands Group posted a Q1 loss of $0.59 per share.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. SLNO rose 8.7% to $0.20 in pre-market trading. Soleno Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.07 per share.

Canoo Inc. GOEV rose 8% to $3.65 in pre-market trading.



