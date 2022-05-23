QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Elon Musk's SpaceX Seeks Higher Valuation In $1.7B Funding Round Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

by Rachit Vats, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 23, 2022 2:22 AM | 1 min read

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk-owned SpaceX is looking to raise $1.725 billion in new capital that could lift the private space firm's valuation to $127 billion, CNBC reported on Sunday, citing a company-wide email.

What Happened: SpaceX is looking to raise fresh funds at $70 per share, a 25% jump in valuation after SpaceX split its stock price 10-for-1 in February, bringing the common stock valuation to $56 a share.

Austin, Texas-based SpaceX is also conducting a secondary sale to company insiders and existing shareholders for up to $750 million in common stock. Secondary share sales provide liquidity to existing investors.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

See Also: How To Participate In SpaceX's Next Raise That May Value The Company At $125B

Why It Matters: The funding follows two key developments for the billionaire entrepreneur: a $44 billion take-private bid for Twitter Inc TWTR and a sexual harassment allegation from a former SpaceX flight attendant. SpaceX paid $250,000, as part of a severance agreement, to the attendant in 2018, according to the Business Insider.

Musk has denied the reports as “wild accusations.”

The world’s richest person is betting on making life multi-planetary and is building reusable rockets with ride-sharing capabilities to transport human and commercial cargo to Mars.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Elon MuskSpaceXNewsSPACEFinancingTechMediaGeneral