How To Participate In SpaceX's Next Raise That May Value The Company At $125B

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is seeking new funds that would likely value the company at $125 billion, Bloomberg reported. This would make it the highest-valued U.S. startup on record.

Employees are to sell shares through private placement, all the while investors are to buy at the same valuation. Shares are being offered at $70 versus $56 when SpaceX was valued at $100 billion last October.

The Mechanics: Primary sales enable companies to pool investor capital. Secondary share sales provide liquidity to existing investors.

Why It Matters: SpaceX is at the forefront of space transportation. Its reusable rockets with ride-sharing capabilities pave the way for margin expansion.

“Its Starlink satellite communications business also continues to expand globally, with consumer adoption expected to ramp significantly,” Parks explained.

“Overall, investor demand for this world-class company and, specifically, the ability to participate in its future growth, will very likely grow in the coming years.”