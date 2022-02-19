Elon Musk Says Doge Payment Accepted At Santa Monica Supercharger Station

byShanthi Rexaline
February 19, 2022 9:08 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Elon Musk Says Doge Payment Accepted At Santa Monica Supercharger Station

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk continues to create a flutter amid the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) community with his occasional tweets supporting the dog-themed crypto.

What Happened: Musk said Tesla will accept Doge payment at the company's new Santa Monica supercharging station, sending the meme currency spiking, although momentarily.

The Tesla CEO's statement came in response to a tweet by teen developer Rayan Zohoury, who is credited with the founder of TeslaConsole, the first Tesla app store.

Zohoury said in the tweet that barely ten minutes into the opening of the station, the stalls are almost full. He also recommended checking out the app he created while cars being charged at the station.

Musk replied in the thread that a futuristic diner/drive-in theater is planned for the area, and then went on to say Doge will be accepted as payment.

It's not very clear as to whether the Doge payment Musk referred to is for charging or the planned diner/drive-in theater.

Related Link: After Strong Q4 Deliveries, Does Tesla's Growth Hinge On These 2 Factors?

Why It's Important: Musk's reply that was timestamped at a little over 8 pm Friday took Doge into positive territory. The meme currency rose to a peak of $0.145691 around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday before pulling back.

doge_1d_graph_coinmarketcap.png

Tesla's Musk is a staunch Doge backer. He is of the view that Dogecoin has a better transactional value than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), as the former has a much higher potential than the latter in terms of transactions per day.

Recently, Musk tweeted that he will eat a happy meal on TV if fast food chain McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) accepts Doge payment.

As far as the Doge is concerned, It is continuing to languish in the year-to date period amid the crypto market downturn. At last check, Doge was seen trading up 1.05% at $0.1422.

Related Link: Tesla-Induced Boost Is Now Nearly Erased: What's Next For Dogecoin

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Is Elon Musk Joining The Bored Ape Yacht Club? Here's What We Know

Is Elon Musk Joining The Bored Ape Yacht Club? Here's What We Know

Bored Ape Yacht Club has been one of the most prominent non-fungible token collections of the last year. The collection of 10,000 Bored Apes has attracted NFT collectors, investors, athletes and celebrities to its exclusive club. Here’s the latest on another prominent figure Apeing in. read more
Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Calls Tesla's Bitcoin Purchase 'Very Ignorant'

Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Calls Tesla's Bitcoin Purchase 'Very Ignorant'

Kimbal Musk, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) board member and brother of CEO Elon Musk, has called the company’s $1.5-billion Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) purchase “very ignorant.” read more
Hot Doge! Order Doge-Themed Food at New Dubai Restaurant, Pay In Various Cryptos

Hot Doge! Order Doge-Themed Food at New Dubai Restaurant, Pay In Various Cryptos

A new online-only restaurant launched in Dubai offers a take on the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) with themed food items, packaging and the ability for users to pay for orders with cryptocurrency. read more
Dogecoin Creator Complains About Community Proposals; Says No To Capping Or Burning

Dogecoin Creator Complains About Community Proposals; Says No To Capping Or Burning

Billy Marcus — also known as Shibeoshi Nakamoto and famous for creating the world's top memecoin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) — complained about common community proposals of which he disapproved. read more