5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

Seneca Foods SENEA - P/E: 8.17 Bunge BG - P/E: 8.76 Sunlands Technology STG - P/E: 1.87 DAVIDsTEA DTEA - P/E: 0.9 Tyson Foods TSN - P/E: 7.57

Seneca Foods has reported Q3 earnings per share at $2.14, which has increased by 63.36% compared to Q2, which was 1.31. Most recently, Bunge reported earnings per share at $4.26, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $3.49. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.28%, which has increased by 0.16% from last quarter's yield of 2.12%.

Sunlands Technology has reported Q4 earnings per share at $1.8, which has increased by 63.64% compared to Q3, which was 1.1. DAVIDsTEA's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.06, whereas in Q3, they were at -0.06. Most recently, Tyson Foods reported earnings per share at $2.29, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $2.87. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.86%, which has decreased by 0.35% from last quarter's yield of 2.21%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.