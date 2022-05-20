ASML To Introduce $400M Machine For Next Gen Chips

- ASML Holding N.V. ASML looked to launch a new $400 million machine for next-generation chips, which could be its flagship by the late 2020s but, for now, remains an engineering challenge, Reuters reports.
- ASML built machines weighing over 200 tons to produce beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in everything from phones and laptops to cars and AI.
- A prototype was on track for completion by the first half of 2023.
- ASML and longtime R&D partner IMEC set up a test lab to help top chipmakers and their suppliers explore the machine's properties and prepare to use production models by 2025.
- ASML controls over 90% of the lithography market.
- The High-NA machines will be 30% bigger than their predecessors.
- Shortages of ASML's machines, which cost up to $160 million each, are a bottleneck for chipmakers, who look to spend over $100 billion in the coming years to build different fabrication plants to meet demand.
- Price Action: ASML shares traded higher by 2.12% at $537.09 on the last check Friday.
