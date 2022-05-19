Markets Finish Lower Following Wednesday's Intense Sell-Off

U.S. indices finished Thursday's trading session lower. Worse-than-expected retail earnings and anticipation of further Federal Reserve policy tightening in 2022 have continued to weigh on stocks across sectors.

The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 0.26% to 11,388; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ lost 0.53% to $289.61

lost 0.53% to $289.61 The S&P 500 traded lower by 0.59% to 3,900; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY lost 0.61% to $389.46

lost 0.61% to $389.46 The Dow Jones finished lower by 0.75% to 31,253.13; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA finished lower by 0.75% at $313.18

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Synopsys, Inc. SNPS, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX and Enphase Energy Inc ENPH were among the top gainers.

Under Armour Inc UA UAA, Cisco Systems Inc CSCO and Philip Morris International Inc. PM were among the top losers.

