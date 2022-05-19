Why BlackBerry Stock Is Moving Today

BlackBerry Ltd BB shares are trading higher Thursday after the company provided long-term financial targets in connection with its annual analyst summit event.

BlackBerry said it expects to generate revenue of $655 million in full-year 2022. Full-year 2025 revenue is expected to be $886 million and full-year 2027 revenue is expected to be $1.21 billion.

BlackBerry sees adjusted earnings and cash flow being "modestly negative" in 2023. The company said it expects to generate positive adjusted earnings and positive cash flow beginning in 2025. BlackBerry also noted that it's targeting operating margins of approximately 20% by 2027.

See Also: Why Clene Shares Are Rising

BB Price Action: BlackBerry shares have traded between $4.70 and $20.17 over a 52-week period.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 3.66% at $6.10 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of BlackBerry.