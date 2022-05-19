This Sugarbeet Cooperative Looks To Overcome Truck Driver Shortage - Read How Kratos Helps

- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc KTOS has teamed with the Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative (MDFC) to launch self-driving trucks, easing the truck driver shortage burden using Kratos Autonomous Systems.
- MDFC is a farmer-owned sugarbeet cooperative headquartered in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
- The collaboration combines Kratos' unmanned system technologies with Minn-Dak's agriculture and transportation expertise.
- The partnership enables MDFC to use their harvest trucks without investing in brand new "purpose-built" robotic vehicles.
- In addition, the Kratos Leader/Follower platoon offers several advantages to logistics managers who can now pair available truck drivers with driverless trucks to enhance hauling productivity.
- Price Action: KTOS shares traded higher by 1.93% at $13.76 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.