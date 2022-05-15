It could soon become a criminal offense in Ohio to stalk someone with Apple Inc’s AAPL AirTag.

What Happened: A bill seeking to criminalize tracking people with electronic tags without consent has been moved to the Ohio House, according to an Apple Insider report.

Ohio House Bill 672 was introduced on Friday by Rep. Thomas Patton (R) and Rep. Emilia Strong Sykes (D).

“No person shall knowingly install a tracking device or tracking application on another person's property without the other person's consent,” the bill reads.

Why It Matters: A recent report indicated that AirTags are being widely used for harassment and stalking purposes, particularly against women.

The Tim Cook-led company introduced alerts to discourage unwanted tracking a year after AirTags were introduced.

It has also been reported that AirTags are giving users false alarms about being tracked in some instances.

3News, an Ohio based-media organization, investigated loopholes in state law that would allow stalkers to track their victims without potentially facing any penalty.

While 19 states have specific laws against electronic tracking, Ohio isn’t one of them, according to a report.

3News then lobbied local legislators to bring about bipartisan legislation to ensure protection against such tracking.

