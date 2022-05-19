Tesla Inc TSLA has expanded access to its supercharger network to all electric cars in select locations in the United Kingdom and Europe, two months after making the service available in the Netherlands.

What Happened: The EV maker said the select non-Tesla supercharging network is now available in the UK, Belgium, Austrian, Spain and Sweden.

Elon Musk-led Tesla has been opening up its supercharger network globally to all EVs since November last year.

Access for non-Tesla cars is currently also available in France, Norway, and the Netherlands, while a pilot is being run in Germany.

EV drivers can access the service via the Tesla app.

“More customers using the Supercharger network enables faster expansion,” Tesla said on its website.

The world’s largest EV maker said pricing for non-Tesla drivers reflects “additional costs incurred" to support charging a broad range of vehicles and adjustments to its sites.

“The per kWh price to charge can be lowered with a charging membership.”

See Also: Volkswagen Aims To Install 8,000 EV Fast-Charging Spots In Europe By 2024

Why It Matters: Tesla has been scaling up its supercharging network, with over 30,000 globally, of which over 8,000 are in China alone.

Tesla rivals Nio Inc NIO and Xpeng Inc XPEV, which are growing fast outside China, have been establishing their own inter-compatible charging networks.

Volkswagen Group VWAGY plans to install up to 8,000 fast charging points forEVs across Europe by 2024.

See Also: Elon Musk Says Tesla To Open Supercharger Network To Other EVs Later This Year

Price Action: Tesla closed 6.8% lower at $709.8 on Wednesday.