QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

KeyBanc Cuts Herc's Price Target By ~22%

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2022 3:16 PM | 1 min read
  • KeyBanc lowered the price target for Herc Holdings Inc HRI to $155 (an upside of 48%) from $200 while maintaining the Overweight rating on the shares.
  • While investors have become more cautious about the equipment rental industry dynamics due to rising cycle concerns and the potential impact on industrial and nonresidential construction demand in 2023, keyBanc believes HRI's multiple excessively punished for a fundamentally improved business compared to previous downturns.
  • Given Herc's improved leverage and margin profile, KeyBanc analysts believe the risk of HRI revisiting recent multiple lows is limited.
  • KeyBanc stated that it reduced its price target to account for recent volatility and macro uncertainty, adding risk/reward as compelling at current levels.
  • Price Action: HRI shares are trading lower by 6.90% at $104.66 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas