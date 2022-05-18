LXRandCo Registers 64% Revenue Growth In April

by

stated that its total net revenue estimates for April 2022 were C$1.9 million (+64% year-over-year) and the latest twelve months (LTM) period ending April 30, 2022, were C$20.5 million (+82% Y/Y). E-commerce net revenue was C$1.1 million (+17% Y/Y) for April and C$12.3 million (+113% Y/Y) for LTM ending April 30, 2022.

E-commerce penetration was 58% of total net revenue in April.

LXRandCo expects FY22 revenue of C$25 million - C$30 million.

Price Action: LXR shares are trading higher by 4.76% at C$0.11 on TSX on the last check Wednesday.

