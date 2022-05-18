QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

LXRandCo Registers 64% Revenue Growth In April

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2022 1:18 PM | 1 min read
  • LXRandCo, Inc. LXR LXR GGBBF stated that its total net revenue estimates for April 2022 were C$1.9 million (+64% year-over-year) and the latest twelve months (LTM) period ending April 30, 2022, were C$20.5 million (+82% Y/Y).
  • E-commerce net revenue was C$1.1 million (+17% Y/Y) for April and C$12.3 million (+113% Y/Y) for LTM ending April 30, 2022.
  • E-commerce penetration was 58% of total net revenue in April.
  • LXRandCo expects FY22 revenue of C$25 million - C$30 million.
  • Price Action: LXR shares are trading higher by 4.76% at C$0.11 on TSX on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCanadaNewsPenny StocksGuidance