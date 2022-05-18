Stellantis To Reshuffle European Dealers' Network In 2023: Reuters

by

Stellantis NV STLA is planning a reshuffle of its European dealers' network in 2023 from Austria, Belgium, and the Netherlands, Reuters reported.

The company is looking to reshuffle dealers of its van and premium brands.

The carmaker would end all current sales and services contracts with European dealers in an effort to cut costs and re-channel resources for its electrification strategy, the report added.

The new distribution structure would be operational in all of Europe's 10 largest markets by 2026.

Price Action: STLA shares are trading lower by 3.29% at $14.09 on the last check Wednesday.

Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

