Stellantis To Reshuffle European Dealers' Network In 2023: Reuters

- Stellantis NV STLA is planning a reshuffle of its European dealers' network in 2023 from Austria, Belgium, and the Netherlands, Reuters reported.
- The company is looking to reshuffle dealers of its van and premium brands.
- The carmaker would end all current sales and services contracts with European dealers in an effort to cut costs and re-channel resources for its electrification strategy, the report added.
- The new distribution structure would be operational in all of Europe's 10 largest markets by 2026.
- Price Action: STLA shares are trading lower by 3.29% at $14.09 on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.