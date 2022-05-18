QQQ
Ericsson Chalks Out Restructuring Plans

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2022 7:23 AM | 1 min read
  • Ericsson ERIC disclosed plans to restructure its operating units to focus on mobile infrastructure and business customers, effective June 1.
  • EVP Arun Bansal and Peter Laurin, head of the business area managed services, will leave the company.
  • Also Read: Ericsson Shares Drop Post Q1 Results; Acknowledges DOJ Penalty, Russia Business Suspension
  • Ericsson created a new business unit by merging digital services and managed services to increase its cloud expertise and build automation and artificial intelligence products. Ericsson veteran Per Narvinger will lead the division.
  • A new unit for enterprise wireless business will develop 5G-related products to meet the needs of big companies. Cradlepoint CEO George Mulhern will helm the division.
  • Price Action: ERIC shares traded lower by 1.49% at $7.93 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

