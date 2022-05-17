Avery Dennison Scales Manufacturing Capacity Of Wiliot Tags

- Avery Dennison Corp AVY and Wiliot established a strategic partnership dedicated to scaling the Internet of Things (IoT) to the next level. Financial terms not disclosed.
- Avery Dennison will leverage its R&D capabilities and scale to design and manufacture second-generation Wiliot tags, which are stamp-sized computers powered by Bluetooth that attach to any product or packaging.
- Avery Dennison, a strategic investor in Wiliot, is strengthening its commitment to scaling the IoT through integrating atma.io and the development, design, and manufacturing of Wiliot tags.
- The collaboration will significantly increase Wiliot tag manufacturing capacity.
- Price Action: AVY shares closed higher by 2.69% at $178.13 on Tuesday.
