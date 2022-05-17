Avery Dennison Scales Manufacturing Capacity Of Wiliot Tags

by

Avery Dennison Corp AVY and Wiliot established a strategic partnership dedicated to scaling the Internet of Things (IoT) to the next level. Financial terms not disclosed.

and Wiliot established a strategic partnership dedicated to scaling the Internet of Things (IoT) to the next level. Financial terms not disclosed. Avery Dennison will leverage its R&D capabilities and scale to design and manufacture second-generation Wiliot tags, which are stamp-sized computers powered by Bluetooth that attach to any product or packaging.

Avery Dennison, a strategic investor in Wiliot, is strengthening its commitment to scaling the IoT through integrating atma.io and the development, design, and manufacturing of Wiliot tags.

The collaboration will significantly increase Wiliot tag manufacturing capacity.

Price Action: AVY shares closed higher by 2.69% at $178.13 on Tuesday.

