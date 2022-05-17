QQQ
General Dynamics Bags NSA Contract For High Assurance Ethernet Encryptor

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 3:23 PM | 29 seconds read
  • General Dynamics Corp’s GD General Dynamics Mission Systems has secured a contract from the National Security Agency (NSA). Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Under the contract, GD will design, develop, test and deliver a certifiable 400 Gbps high-assurance encryption solution compliant with the Ethernet Data Encryption Cryptographic Interoperability Specification (EDE-CIS).
  • The high-speed, fault-tolerant solution is engineered to efficiently scale power needs while maintaining performance.
  • Price Action: GD shares are trading higher by 1.82% at $231.95 on the last check Tuesday.

