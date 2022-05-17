Wabash Unveils New Single Channel Distribution Network

- Wabash National Corp WNC established a new tech-enabled Wabash Parts distribution network, unifying and expanding its parts distribution capabilities across all product lines and providing immediate scale to grow.
- This single-channel distribution network will, over time, include the entire Wabash aftermarket portfolio and a wide range of transportation parts with increased inventory and faster shipping.
- Wabash Parts and Services distribution capabilities currently serve van trailer and truck body customers and dealers. Parts distribution for other Wabash product lines will phase in throughout 2022.
- Price Action: WNC shares are trading higher by 7.27% at $15.35 on the last check Tuesday.
