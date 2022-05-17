Wabash Unveils New Single Channel Distribution Network

by

Wabash National Corp WNC established a new tech-enabled Wabash Parts distribution network, unifying and expanding its parts distribution capabilities across all product lines and providing immediate scale to grow.

established a new tech-enabled Wabash Parts distribution network, unifying and expanding its parts distribution capabilities across all product lines and providing immediate scale to grow. This single-channel distribution network will, over time, include the entire Wabash aftermarket portfolio and a wide range of transportation parts with increased inventory and faster shipping.

Wabash Parts and Services distribution capabilities currently serve van trailer and truck body customers and dealers. Parts distribution for other Wabash product lines will phase in throughout 2022.

Price Action: WNC shares are trading higher by 7.27% at $15.35 on the last check Tuesday.

