TAPPP Plans To Double Stores Carrying BetMGM Prepaid Cards

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 17, 2022 2:35 PM | 1 min read
  • New York-based technology and marketing company TAPPP revealed an expansion of BetMGM's gift card distribution network.
  • BetMGM is a partnership between MGM Resorts International MGM and Entain Plc GMVHF.
  • The number of stores carrying BetMGM prepaid cards will roughly double from around 6,000 to more than 12,000 in the current quarter.
  • The expansion will push the distribution network further into the grocery segment.
  • BetMGM gift cards are now available in 12 states, including the recent debuts in New York and Pennsylvania and upcoming launches in Wyoming and Mississippi.
  • Price Action: MGM shares are trading higher by 1.51% at $35.60 on the last check Tuesday.

