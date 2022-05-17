TAPPP Plans To Double Stores Carrying BetMGM Prepaid Cards

by

New York-based technology and marketing company TAPPP revealed an expansion of BetMGM's gift card distribution network.

BetMGM is a partnership between MGM Resorts International MGM and Entain Plc GMVHF .

and . The number of stores carrying BetMGM prepaid cards will roughly double from around 6,000 to more than 12,000 in the current quarter.

The expansion will push the distribution network further into the grocery segment.

BetMGM gift cards are now available in 12 states, including the recent debuts in New York and Pennsylvania and upcoming launches in Wyoming and Mississippi.

Price Action: MGM shares are trading higher by 1.51% at $35.60 on the last check Tuesday.

