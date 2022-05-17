TAPPP Plans To Double Stores Carrying BetMGM Prepaid Cards

- New York-based technology and marketing company TAPPP revealed an expansion of BetMGM's gift card distribution network.
- BetMGM is a partnership between MGM Resorts International MGM and Entain Plc GMVHF.
- The number of stores carrying BetMGM prepaid cards will roughly double from around 6,000 to more than 12,000 in the current quarter.
- The expansion will push the distribution network further into the grocery segment.
- BetMGM gift cards are now available in 12 states, including the recent debuts in New York and Pennsylvania and upcoming launches in Wyoming and Mississippi.
- Price Action: MGM shares are trading higher by 1.51% at $35.60 on the last check Tuesday.
