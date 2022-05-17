Vicinity Collaborates With Sustainability Partners To Accelerate Government Fleet Electrification

- Vicinity Motor Corp. VEV VMC entered into a Master Goods and Service Agreement with Sustainability Partners LLC to accelerate the conversion of traditional government fleets to electric vehicles.
- Sustainability Partners works with government institutions, including municipalities, airports, universities and schools, hospitals, and water/rail/power districts, to convert essential fleet infrastructure into a monthly utility service.
- Under the agreement terms, SP will engage Vicinity as an independent contractor to purchase its portfolio of electric vehicles, including Vicinity Lightning buses, VMC Optimal vehicles, and VMC 1200 Class 3 electric trucks for government and corporate fleets utilizing its EVaaS program.
- Price Action: VMC shares are trading lower by 4.02% at C$2.15 on TSXV, and VEV is lower by 3.45% at $1.68 on the last check Tuesday.
