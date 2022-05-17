Vicinity Collaborates With Sustainability Partners To Accelerate Government Fleet Electrification

by

Vicinity Motor Corp. VEV VMC entered into a Master Goods and Service Agreement with Sustainability Partners LLC to accelerate the conversion of traditional government fleets to electric vehicles.

entered into a Master Goods and Service Agreement with Sustainability Partners LLC to accelerate the conversion of traditional government fleets to electric vehicles. Sustainability Partners works with government institutions, including municipalities, airports, universities and schools, hospitals, and water/rail/power districts, to convert essential fleet infrastructure into a monthly utility service.

Under the agreement terms, SP will engage Vicinity as an independent contractor to purchase its portfolio of electric vehicles, including Vicinity Lightning buses, VMC Optimal vehicles, and VMC 1200 Class 3 electric trucks for government and corporate fleets utilizing its EVaaS program.

Price Action: VMC shares are trading lower by 4.02% at C$2.15 on TSXV, and VEV is lower by 3.45% at $1.68 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.