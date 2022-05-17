Microsoft Jumps the Sustainability Tracking Product Bandwagon With Latest Launch

by

Microsoft Corp MSFT launched a new offering called Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability to improve its carbon footprint.

launched a new offering called Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability to improve its carbon footprint. Salesforce, Inc CRM , Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google, and International Business Machines Corp IBM made similar endeavors, the TechCrunch reports.

, Google, and made similar endeavors, the TechCrunch reports. Microsoft's solution looks to use a set of measuring devices to collect the data and exploit Microsoft's cloud-based data collection services to process and understand that data.

The data collection piece occurs in Microsoft Sustainability Manager, which "will empower organizations to more easily record, report and reduce their environmental impact through increasingly automated data connections that deliver actionable insights."

Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 1.66% at $265.34 on the last check Tuesday.

