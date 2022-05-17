Barfresh Food Adds 235 New School Locations In Midwest

by

Barfresh Food Group Inc BRFH has expanded its education program in the Midwest.

has expanded its education program in the Midwest. The program will now be expanded to 22 new school districts serving 235 school locations in the Midwest.

22 new school districts serving 235 school locations in the Midwest. The districts, representing a collective population of over 240,000 students, will serve the company's product between two and five times a week to their students.

Barfresh develops and distributes ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes, and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry, and restaurant chains.

Price Action: BRFH shares are trading higher by 2.65% at $4.95 on the last check Tuesday.

