Barfresh Food Adds 235 New School Locations In Midwest

- Barfresh Food Group Inc BRFH has expanded its education program in the Midwest.
- The program will now be expanded to 22 new school districts serving 235 school locations in the Midwest.
- The districts, representing a collective population of over 240,000 students, will serve the company's product between two and five times a week to their students.
- Barfresh develops and distributes ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes, and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry, and restaurant chains.
- Price Action: BRFH shares are trading higher by 2.65% at $4.95 on the last check Tuesday.
