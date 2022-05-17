QQQ
Barfresh Food Adds 235 New School Locations In Midwest

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 17, 2022 12:27 PM | 1 min read
  • Barfresh Food Group Inc BRFH  has expanded its education program in the Midwest.
  • The program will now be expanded to 22 new school districts serving 235 school locations in the Midwest.
  • The districts, representing a collective population of over 240,000 students, will serve the company's product between two and five times a week to their students.
  • Barfresh develops and distributes ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes, and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry, and restaurant chains.
  • Price Action: BRFH shares are trading higher by 2.65% at $4.95 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny Stocks