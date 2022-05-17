5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

Nortech Systems NSYS - P/E: 3.77 Avnet AVT - P/E: 8.91 QIWI QIWI - P/E: 1.33 LGL Group LGL - P/E: 3.85 Coinbase Global COIN - P/E: 5.62

Most recently, Nortech Systems reported earnings per share at $0.04, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $-0.34. Avnet has reported Q3 earnings per share at $2.15, which has increased by 42.38% compared to Q2, which was 1.51. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from last quarter's yield of 2.41%.

Most recently, QIWI reported earnings per share at $0.46, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.6. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 15.54%, which has increased by 3.23% from 12.31% last quarter.

LGL Group's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.03, whereas in Q4, they were at -3.22. Coinbase Global has reported Q1 earnings per share at $-1.98, which has decreased by 159.64% compared to Q4, which was 3.32. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.33%, which has decreased by 0.1% from 0.43% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.