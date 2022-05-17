US DoD Picks L3Harris For Artificial Intelligence Services

- L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX has been selected by the U.S. Department of Defense to deliver artificial intelligence services to improve intelligence gathering and collaboration across the defense and intelligence communities.
- The Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Data Readiness for AI Development contract is a five-year blanket purchase agreement that allows the DOD to use artificial intelligence more effectively. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The agreement allows DOD to access data management and analytic services that will ease the process.
- Price Action: LHX shares are trading higher by 1.07% at $241.51 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.