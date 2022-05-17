US DoD Picks L3Harris For Artificial Intelligence Services

by

L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX has been selected by the U.S. Department of Defense to deliver artificial intelligence services to improve intelligence gathering and collaboration across the defense and intelligence communities.

has been selected by the U.S. Department of Defense to deliver artificial intelligence services to improve intelligence gathering and collaboration across the defense and intelligence communities. The Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Data Readiness for AI Development contract is a five-year blanket purchase agreement that allows the DOD to use artificial intelligence more effectively. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The agreement allows DOD to access data management and analytic services that will ease the process.

Price Action: LHX shares are trading higher by 1.07% at $241.51 on the last check Tuesday.

