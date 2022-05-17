Modine Launches Thermal Management Systems For Commercial EVs

by

Modine Manufacturing Co MOD has launched EVantage Thermal Management Systems for commercial electric vehicle chassis.

EVantage Battery Thermal Management System (BTMS) providing control of battery temperature, and EVantage Electronics Cooling Package (ECP) which helps to keep the traction motor and power electronics cool for loads. The systems are designed to operate as plug-and-play systems, controlled through Controller Area Network (CAN) bus communications, and include a pre-programmed master controller for automated operation.

Price Action: MOD shares closed at $8.24 on Monday.

