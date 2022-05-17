QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 4:06 AM | 1 min read
  • Data on retail sales for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Retail sales in March rose 0.5% overall, with analysts expecting a 0.8% growth in April.
  • Data on industrial production for April will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. Industrial production is projected to increase 0.4% in April following March's stronger-than-expected 0.9% growth.
  • Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 9:15 a.m. ET.
  • Data on business inventories for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect business inventories rising 1.8% in March following a 1.5% build in the previous month.
  • The housing market index for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. A fifth straight drop is expected for housing market index, with analysts expecting the index declining to 75 in May from 77 in April.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans will speak at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Check out this: Twitter And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Check out our premarket coverage here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Economic DataNewsEconomicsPre-Market OutlookMarkets