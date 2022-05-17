Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Data on retail sales for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Retail sales in March rose 0.5% overall, with analysts expecting a 0.8% growth in April.

Data on industrial production for April will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. Industrial production is projected to increase 0.4% in April following March's stronger-than-expected 0.9% growth.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Data on business inventories for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect business inventories rising 1.8% in March following a 1.5% build in the previous month.

The housing market index for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. A fifth straight drop is expected for housing market index, with analysts expecting the index declining to 75 in May from 77 in April.

The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans will speak at 6:45 p.m. ET.

